Man charged in 1995 fatal shooting of stepfather

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say they've charged a Maryland man in the fatal shooting of his step-father more than 20 years ago.

On July 18, 1995, officers responded to a call for a shooting in southeast Washington and found 41-year-old Nathanial Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics found no signs of life.

Police announced late Thursday that members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force found 42-year-old Taron Oliver of Oxon Hill, Maryland, and arrested him. Oliver is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Capt. Anthony Haythe said at a news conference Friday that witnesses came forward, allowing investigators to get to the point of making an arrest. He says the motive is still under investigation.

