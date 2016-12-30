Suspect sought after DNA links him to 1999 rape of teen

Prince George's County police are searching for a 44-year-old man after a DNA test linked the suspect to the 1999 rape of a teenage girl.

The suspect has been identified as Richard Cedric Taylor, according to officials.

The then-15-year-old girl said she was talking with friends when a man she didn't know offered her a ride home. She told officials she got into the car and the man took her to a vacant Capitol Heights apartment, where she was assaulted and raped.

The case went unsolved for years until a DNA hit in September linked Taylor to the crime.

Taylor is now wanted on charges of second-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault. His last known address was in Temple Hills.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CID/Sexual Assault Unit at (301) 772-4908. Callers can remain anonymous by calling CRIME SOLVERS at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You may also text “PGPD plus your tips” to CRIMES (274537) on your cell phone or go www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online. Crime Solvers is offering a CASH REWARD for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in this case.