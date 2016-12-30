Vigil to be held for DC man killed by police on Christmas

- A vigil will be held on Friday night for a D.C. man who was fatally shot by police on Christmas day.

Family and friends will gather in remembrance of 29-year-old Gerald Hall. D.C. police responded to the 3200 block of Walnut Street for a domestic disturbance call at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police said Hall was armed with a knife, ignored an officer's verbal commands directing him to drop the weapon, and at least one officer discharged their service weapon striking him.

Police said Hall's knife was recovered on scene.

The vigil will be held at the site of the shooting Friday night at 7 p.m. His family says Friday would have been Hall's 30th birthday.