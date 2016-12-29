DC police release video of SUV that killed deaf woman

Officials have released video of a dark colored sport-utility vehicle whose driver is believed to have struck and killed a deaf woman who was crossing a street.

The victim, 44-year-old Jacqueline Cole was struck early Tuesday morning around 6:24 a.m. in a marked crosswalk in northwest D.C. The vehicle that hit her fled the scene, according to officials. Cole died at a hospital. She was deaf and used American Sign Language.

Police released surveillance videos on Thursday of the vehicle that's believed to have been involved in the collision and are seeking the public's assistance in locating the vehicle and driver.

The police department's Deaf and Hard of Hearing Liaison Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.