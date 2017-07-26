Daily Caller's Luke Rosiak on the arrest of former IT aide to Rep. Wasserman-Schultz

- The arrest of a now-former IT aide to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) is garnering national attention.

Imran Awan was detained and charged earlier this week at Dulles International Airport as he was trying to flee the country. Federal authorities and U.S. Capitol Police made the arrest, alleging he was part of an embezzlement and fraud scheme that utilized the House computer system.

Awan, who was terminated by Wasserman Schultz’s office after word of the charges broke, worked with at least two dozen House offices, receiving more than $4 million in payments for IT services through the years. While many House Democrats dumped Awan after reports Wasserman Schultz threatened Capitol Police over the seizure of Awan’s laptop, she maintained what her office described as a “part-time” arrangement until his termination.

Luke Rosiak, who broke the initial story with DailyCaller.com, joined Jim Lokay on “The Final 5” to discuss the arrest and what this may mean for Wasserman Schultz, the former head of the Democratic National Committee.