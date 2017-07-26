Man arrested for axing Keene police cars

- Police in the Johnson County town of Keene arrested a man who smashed up several police cars with an ax early Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for the Keene Police Department said a patrol officer actually spotted 31-year-old Jeassy Bobby Cruz walking toward the police parking lot with what appeared to be an ax around 2:30 a.m.

At the same time another officer came outside because she heard loud noises coming from the parking lot. Cruz had allegedly used his ax to break the windshields, emergency lights and damage the body of two marked units.

The officers were able to subdue him with verbal commands and no one was hurt. Police said they are thankful he just appeared to be targeting vehicles and not people.

Cruz was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief. He will likely be evaluated for a mental disorder.

Police said they have had several run-ins with him. Last week he reportedly threw a rock through a neighbor’s window and smashed out the windows at his own home.