House Majority Whip Steve Scalise discharged from hospital; begins rehabilitation

- Six weeks after being shot by a gunman, who opened fire on a congressional baseball practice at a park in Virginia, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been discharged from the hospital and has entered a rehabilitation facility.

A statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Scalise has been since the shooting, says that the congressman was discharged on Tuesday and has made excellent progress in his recovery.

“Yesterday, he was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is now beginning a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation,” the statement said. “He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation. He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses, and staff of MedStar Washington Hospital Center.”

The statement also said that the family appreciates the outpouring of prayers and support.

Scalise was wounded after a 66-year-old gunman opened fire during a congressional baseball practice last month in Alexandria, Virginia. Four others were injured in the shooting.

The shooter, James Hodgkinson, was killed during the incident.