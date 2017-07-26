13-year-old arrested after police say he, other teens, assaulted 12-year-old boy

- A 13-year-old has been arrested and faces charges after police say he and three others assaulted a12-year-old boy over the weekend in Southwest D.C.

Police say the incident happened Saturday around 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue. Detectives say the young victim was assaulted by four teens who fled after the attack. Video of the incident later surfaced online.

The victim remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The 13-year-old boy was charged with felony assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to more arrests.