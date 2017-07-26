2 killed after wrong-way driver causes early morning crash near Annapolis

- Two people are dead after police say a wrong-way driver caused an early morning crash involving three vehicles near Annapolis. Investigators say the accident happened around 2 a.m. on westbound Route 50 near Bay Dale Drive.

Police say they received a report of a driver headed eastbound on the westbound lanes of Route 50. When they arrived, they found the crash scene. The male and female drivers from separate vehicles were killed. The driver and passenger from a third vehicle were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

All westbound lanes of Route 50 are closed at Bay Dale Drive at this time. At least one lane of eastbound Route 50 near the accident has been closed.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.