Debbie Wasserman Schultz's IT staffer arrested while trying to leave country

- An IT staffer for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was attempting to leave the country when he was arrested in D.C. for bank fraud, FOX News reports.

FOX News has learned Imran Awan was at the center of a House computer equipment scandal probed by Capitol Police and federal authorities.

Investigators alleged Awan may have double-billed the House for various computers, iPads, monitors, keyboards, routers and more.

Awan was kept on staff by Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who is the former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, even though Awan was not allowed access to the House server network, according to FOX News.

Authorities were also investigating if Awan put sensitive House information onto a cloud server and exposed it to outside sources.

FOX News learned that Awan was arrested by federal authorities at Dulles International Airport while “trying to leave the country.”

Awan was arraigned Tuesday on one count of bank fraud. He pleaded not guilty and was forced to surrender his passport. He has been released under conditions that he will be monitored by GPS and will have to abide by a curfew, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. Awan is also unable to be travel more than 50 miles away from his Virginia home.

According to FOX News, Awan, who declared bankruptcy in 2012, was kept on the House payroll under Wasserman Schultz. But on Tuesday, Wasserman Schultz's spokesperson David Damron said Awan has been fired.

"Mr. Awan previously served as a part-time employee but his services have been terminated," said Damron in a statement. "No charges, evidence or findings from the investigation have been formally shared with our office, so we cannot comment on them."

Awan and several of his relatives worked for House Democrats for more than a decade before they were fired, FOX News reports.

Democratic sources have told FOX News they believe the probe was a railroad against Awan family due to their Pakistani descent.

Awan is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Aug. 21.