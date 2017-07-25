Report: Naked Chicago man 'high on drugs' cuts off own penis

Video posted by The DailyMail appears to show a Chicago man who is allegedly high on drugs bleeding heavily from his genital area.

The incident happened Monday evening near the intersection of Grace Street and Drake Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.

The video appears to show the man shouting and swearing at residents in the area.

Once police arrived on the scene, video shows the man charging at officers who then tase him.

The person who shot the video can be heard saying, “Oh my God, bro. Shoot his a**. Shoot that mother f****r. This is a time when you shoot people!”

The man’s condition is currently unknown.