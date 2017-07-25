2nd arrest made in shooting of 1-year-old; police continue search for person of interest

Police have arrested 27-year-old Saheed Aluwatoyin Washington Sulu (left) in connection with the shooting of a 1-year-old boy in Northeast D.C.

- Police have made a second arrest in the shooting of a 1-year-old boy who was injured after gunfire erupted earlier this month in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood.

27 year-old Saheed Aluwatoyin Washington Sulu was arrested and charged in the incident on Tuesday, authorities said. Last week, police arrested 39-year-old Derrick Damon Watson in the connection with the shooting. Both men face assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm charges related to the incident.

A third person, labeled as a person of interest by police, was pictured in surveillance video that captured the shooting and is still being sought by officers.

The shooting happened on July 10 around 8:50 p.m. in an alleyway near the 1300 block of I Street following a dispute, officers say.

Investigators do not believe the victim, Jeremiah, was the intended target of the gunfire. Jeremiah was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099.