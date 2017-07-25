Man arrested after allegedly firing shots at Special Police Officer

- Authorities have arrested a man they say fired shots at a Special Police Officer in Northeast D.C.

The alleged incident happened Monday just before 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Dix Street.

Police say 25-year-old Adrian Ivan Smith pulled a handgun and fired at the SPO after approaching and starting a conversation with him.

The SPO returned fire and shot Smith, who fled the scene but was later located and arrested.

Smith suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and faces charges of assault on a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon. The SPO was not injured.

The incident is still under investigation.