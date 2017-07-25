No further injuries following tornado on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

- Officials in Queen Anne's County say only one minor injury was reported after a tornado touched down near Stevensville early Monday morning.

Emergency crews spent the day yesterday searching the tornado-damaged areas but found no one trapped or in danger.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado, with winds that reached 125 mph, touched down around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The storm damaged buildings, downed trees and knocked out power to nearly 7000 homes and businesses.

By Tuesday morning, only 73 outages were still being reported, mostly in the Bay City neighborhood.

The emergency Shelter at Centreville Middle School is still open to residents at this time.