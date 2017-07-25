3 teens charged in Laurel shooting that killed 17-year-old

- Three teens have been arrested and face charges in connection with a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Prince George's County.

The shooting happened near Contee Road and Larchdale Road in Laurel at about 8:25 p.m. on July 18.

Authorities said 17-year-old Dustin Khoury of Sparrows Point, Maryland was killed in the shooting.

Kalik Johnson, 18, Kylah Nettleton, 18, and Darius Tarik Johnson, 17, have been charged with first and second-degree murder. Darius Tarik Johnson is being charged as an adult, officials announced.

Police said the suspects and victim had agreed to meet to conduct an "illegal transaction" before the shooting took place.