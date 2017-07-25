Upper Marlboro water main break causes road closures

- A water main break on Osborne Road is causing road closures in Upper Marlboro that are expected to last through the evening rush.

The break was reported around 9 p.m. Monday near Route 301 and Osbourne Road.

Fewer than 20 customers are without service.

Osborne Road is closed between Brentwood Road and Carroll Way while crews make repairs. The closures are expected to last into the evening.

