Young girl who battled cancer, met Pope Francis, passes away

- A young girl who bravely battled cancer and had an opportunity to meet Pope Francis, has passed away, her family announced Monday.

Philomena Stendardo, 7, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor last year. Her family took her took the doctors after her father noticed something strange during a soccer practice.

An MRI revealed the tumor, and doctors told them the cancer was inoperable.

The family turned to prayer, spreading the hashtags #PrayForPhil and #StormTheHeavens, capturing attention around the world.

The Make a Wish Foundation contacted soon her and asked what she wanted.

Her wish was to meet Pope Francis, and last year, her wish came true.