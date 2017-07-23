Photos of teacher panhandling for school supplies go viral

TULSA, OKLAHOMA (Fox 32 News) - An elementary school teacher in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is drawing worldwide attention because she has been panhandling for money to pay for school supplies.



Teresa Danks said she makes $35,000 a year, and spends $2,000 to $3,000 of her own money on school supplies. Photos of her standing alongside a road with a sign that reads "Teacher needs school supplies! Anything helps! Thank you!" have been shared thousands of times on Facebook.



Teresa's husband Jonathan said the response to the viral photos and her Facebook page, "Begging for Education," has been incredible.



"This has truly been an overwhelming experience for her," he said.



He said she is now trying to raise money for other teachers in her school through a GoFundMe page. There, she is asking for cash donations as well as basic art and school supplies.

