Morning delays on Metro's Red Line after fire reported in tunnel
WASHINGTON - Service has been restored along a portion of Metro’s Red Line Monday after an early morning fire on the tracks.
Trains were suspended between Grosvenor and Friendship Heights just before 6 a.m. Fire officials report that they responded to a fire along the tracks outside of Medical Center.
Officials say the fire was put out without incident. Service was restored around 7 a.m.
Red Line: Train service restored between Grosvenor & Friendship Hghts due to an earlier track problem near Medical Ctr. Delays continue.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 24, 2017
Metro scheduled shuttle buses to move passengers from the station during the closure.
