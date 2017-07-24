Morning delays on Metro's Red Line after fire reported in tunnel

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jul 24 2017 06:12AM EDT

Updated: Jul 24 2017 08:54AM EDT

WASHINGTON - Service has been restored along a portion of Metro’s Red Line Monday after an early morning fire on the tracks.

Trains were suspended between Grosvenor and Friendship Heights just before 6 a.m. Fire officials report that they responded to a fire along the tracks outside of Medical Center.

Officials say the fire was put out without incident. Service was restored around 7 a.m.

 

 

Metro scheduled shuttle buses to move passengers from the station during the  closure.

 

 

