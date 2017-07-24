Morning delays on Metro's Red Line after fire reported in tunnel

- Service has been restored along a portion of Metro’s Red Line Monday after an early morning fire on the tracks.

Trains were suspended between Grosvenor and Friendship Heights just before 6 a.m. Fire officials report that they responded to a fire along the tracks outside of Medical Center.

Officials say the fire was put out without incident. Service was restored around 7 a.m.

Red Line: Train service restored between Grosvenor & Friendship Hghts due to an earlier track problem near Medical Ctr. Delays continue. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 24, 2017

Metro scheduled shuttle buses to move passengers from the station during the closure.