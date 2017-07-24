Possible tornado strikes Maryland's Kent Island during night of severe storms

- Officials in Queen Anne's County said luckily only minor Injuries were reported after a violent system pounded the Eastern Shore overnight downing trees, causing power outages and leaving some residents sheltering in place.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick was in Bay City on Maryland’s Kent Island Monday where residents were being asked to shelter in place following the storm. An extensive command post was in place as search operations were being conducted in the Bay City area.

An emergency shelter will open for those affected by storm at Centreville Middle School starting 6:30. 231 Ruthsburg Rd Centreville MD pic.twitter.com/7zD2almqVh — Queen Anne's Co. DES (@QueenAnneEM) July 24, 2017

Officials said approximately 8000 residents were without power at 6:30 a.m. Downed power lines were a major safety concern and were the reason residents were being asked to stay inside. Local leaders were concerned about elderly residents who may not have access to drinking water or air conditioning. Initial reports of gas line issues are no longer a concern.

DES is asking residents in Bay City to shelter in place. What does that mean? Please stay inside while emergency crews are working. pic.twitter.com/0ilxPCrPs9 — Queen Anne's Co. DES (@QueenAnneEM) July 24, 2017

Authorities warned residents to treat all downed power lines as live power lines as the cleanup continued and advised residents who did not need to leave home not to.

The Bay Bridge was temporarily closed overnight due to the severe weather.

Aerial images over Kent Island showed several homes that were completely destroyed by the intense storm system.

A weather event has occurred in Bay City. Shelter in place due to wires down. Call this number for more information. 410-758-4500 x1113 pic.twitter.com/BhYRFn283o — Queen Anne's Co. DES (@QueenAnneEM) July 24, 2017

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says The National Weather Service has not classified the system as a tornado at this time. He said that at around 1:30 a.m., high velocity winds hit the Stevensville and Kent Island areas. The highest winds gust reported out of the storms occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 68 mph in the Annapolis neighborhood of Eastport before the storm crossed the Chesapeake Bay.

Lt. Gov @BoydKRutherford & I offer support to all impacted by storms in Kent Island. We are working w/ locals to provide necessary resources — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) July 24, 2017

An emergency shelter will be open for those affected by storm at the Centreville Middle School located at 231 Ruthsburg Road in Centreville, Maryland. The shelter will accept pets. Also, the Animal Welfare League in Queenstown is available to shelter pets if needed. Red Cross personnel are also on hand to help with residents.

Drivers can expect major traffic delays in the Stevensville and Kent Island areas while cleanup takes place.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Check for power outages in DC region

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: @fox5weather, @suepalkafox5dc, @garyfox5dc, @TuckerFox5, @gwenfox5dc, @MikeTFox5, @caitlinrothfox5