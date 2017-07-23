D.C. police search for possible repeat robbery suspect

-

D.C. police are exploring the possible connection between two armed robberies that happened just hours apart last month.



Investigators released the videos of the robberies at the end of this week.



The first happened July 13 at a CVS in the 3600 block of 12th St. NE. The next day, a man wearing a similar outfit robbed a 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of 14th St. NW.



That robbery was more violent, the gunman pointing his gun directly at the cashier.



Police say they can't say for sure that the same gunman committed both robberies, but they are investigating the two cases as potentially linked.



Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police. Tips that lead to an arrest and conviction could lead to a reward of up to $10,000.