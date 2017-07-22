New York restaurant has one-drink limit policy for customers with kids

A restaurant in New York has a very strict policy about drinking and driving.

Peddlers Bar and Bistro in Clifton Park, NY, said they have a one limit drink rule enforced to customers that are driving with a child or children in the car after dining at the establishment, according to WKBN.

Melisa Gravelle, the general manager of the restaurant, said the establishment enforced the rule as it prepared for the summer. “We love children,” Gravelle told WKBN. “Everybody loves children and children don’t have a voice.”

“I could never live with myself knowing that I killed somebody driving,” Gravelle continued. “I could never do that; it’s a choice that you can avoid.”

