97 year old man murdered

Baltimore Police are searching for the killer of a 97 year old man.

The victim, Waddell Tate, was found dead in his home on Friday afternoon. Officers observed obvious signs of trauma to the Mr. Tate's body.

Detectives found signs of forced entry to the house. It is undetermined if anything was taken from the home.

Baltimore Police are looking for tips in this case. They can be contacted at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.