A man was rescued after being trapped in a trash chute overnight in DC.

Around 3am, DC Fire/EMS went to 777 7th Street in NW, DC for a man who was trapped in a trash chute.



While attempting to rescue him, fire crews fed fresh air down the trash chute. The confined space rescue was called in to assist.



Later, crews used a harness to get the man out of the trash chute.



He was treated on the scene and released.