FOX 5 remembers Jim Vance

Video courtesy of NBC4

Related Headlines NBC4 Washington anchor Jim Vance dies

- Saturday was a sad day for the DC community, and especially for so many journalists who call this town home. We lost Jim Vance.

Vance, the longtime news anchor at NBC4 Washington, lost his brief battle with cancer, just a few months after announcing that he was undergoing treatment. He was 75 years old.

To call Vance a legend, as many of his fellow journalists would say, was an understatement. He anchored the 6 pm newscast on NBC4 for 45 years. He joined the WRC team as a reporter in 1969. He was a competitor, but he was also a hero and a friend to so many journalists who looked up to him for so long. For nearly 50 years, he covered every major story in Washington-- and he earned the respect of those around him.

As word spread of his passing, many of our FOX 5 staff shared their memories and condolences for Vance's friends and family.

Tony Perkins shared thoughts on Vance's passing on Facebook Live-- including a favorite story about the time he had to write a paper in college about one of his heroes. He picked Jim Vance, who was more than happy to lend a hand and be interviewed.

Allison Seymour tweeted, "Jim Vance will ALWAYS be the Gold Standard of Washington, DC news."

#JimVance will ALWAYS be the Gold Standard of Washington, DC News. #RIP to an original, unapologetic talent ❤️ https://t.co/NCHqDFTK3N — Allison Seymour (@Fox5DCAllison) July 22, 2017

Shawn Yancy, who was out of town when the news broke, said on Facebook that the city has lost a giant. "I will miss his smile, I will miss his voice, I will miss his delivery, I will miss his laugh, I will miss his presence," she said.

My heart is so heavy right now. DC News legend, @jimvance4 passed this am. My prayers are w/ his family & the entire @nbcwashington family. pic.twitter.com/D5QDld4RZZ — ShawnYancy (@Fox5Shawn) July 22, 2017

Like so many who knew him, Steve Chenevey tweeted a treasured photo with Vance, adding that he "WAS DC TV."

Jim Vance WAS DC TV - so saddened by today's news - condolences to the @nbcwashington family - many memories of smiles & stories pic.twitter.com/83vpjfUQpA — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) July 22, 2017

Sad to hear the passing of Jim Vance. My thoughts & prayers are w/his family & NBC Washington family. Grew up... https://t.co/bBkQLTJgNU — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuFox5) July 22, 2017

Loved watching you while growing up in DC Jim! You will be missed... https://t.co/CAjjbd3Zcr — Tucker Barnes (@TuckerFox5) July 22, 2017