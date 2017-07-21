DEADLY FLASH FLOODING: Body found on Wednesday identified as that of Hector Garnica

Hector Garnica, on right.

The body of a man found on Wednesday has been positively identified as that of Hector Garnica.

The 27-year-old, along with nine others, were killed in a flash flooding at Water Wheel Falls last weekend.

Garnica's body, according to a statement released by the Gila County Sheriff's Office on Friday, was located just below the confluence of Shoo Fly Creek and the East Verde River.

An investigation is reportedly ongoing.