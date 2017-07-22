NBC4 Washington anchor Jim Vance dies

- Longtime NBC4 Washington anchor Jim Vance passed away Saturday morning, the station said in a statement. He was 75. Vance, who has anchored news in the nation's capital for more than 45 years, recently announced that he was battling cancer.

Jackie Bradford, president and general manager of NBC4, issued the following statement Saturday morning announcing Vance's passing:



"We are heartbroken to announce that Jim Vance died this morning. For more than 45 years, Jim Vance was not only the soul of NBC4 but of the entire Washington area. His smooth voice, brilliant mind and unforgettable laugh leaves each of us with a tremendous void.



Vance always celebrated the good and acknowledged the parts of life that didn't go so well. That made him a great man. To everyone in the Washington area who is heartbroken today, please know we grieve right along with you.



Jim loved his job, his family and Washington with all his heart, and we will all cherish the legacy he has left us forever."

Vance anchored NBC4's 6 pm newscast for over 25 years. He joined the station's news team since 1969, according to his biography on the station's website. In May, Vance announced he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

