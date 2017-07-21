Dog beaten, tied, left in IKEA bag in middle of Baltimore road

- A dog that was severely beaten, tied up in an IKEA bag and left in the middle of a Baltimore street is now receiving the care he needs.

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue said “Palmier” is receiving treatment from veterinarians for facial injuries, emaciation and blindness after being abused and neglected.

The animal rescue said the poodle and Shih Tzu mix, which appears to be around 4 years old, is expected to survive the ordeal with the help of antibiotics and pain medication.

Palmier is currently in foster care with Homeward Trails Animal Rescue but the group said it hopes for him to recover and be adopted to a new, loving family.

