Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

- White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.



One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.



The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

