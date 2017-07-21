2 men killed in wrong-way crash on Route 210 in Prince George's County

- Two men died early Friday morning after a head-on crash on a Prince George's County highway. Prince George's County police say one of the men was driving the wrong way on Route 210 when his vehicle slammed into another vehicle, killing both drivers.

The crash happened between Kerby Hill Road and Palmer Road on Route 210 (Indian Head Highway) in Fort Washington around 2:30 am. The vehicles came to a stop in the southbound lanes after one of them, a Dodge Charger, caught fire.

Emergency crews had to cut the vehicles apart to get the victims out. The victims have not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash had a major impact on traffic in the area, as Route 210, a heavily-traveled highway heading into the city from Prince George's County, was completely shut down.

Northbound lanes were reopened just before 7 a.m. and southbound lanes were reopened at about 8 a.m.

Authorities said their investigation into the crash was ongoing.

Stay with FOX 5 DC and fox5dc.com for updates.