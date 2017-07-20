Fairfax County Police: Handyman arrested for alleged sex crimes involving children

Jerberth Adallir Palma

- A Springfield man has been arrested and faces charges for alleged sex crimes involving young children that he met while working in their homes as a handyman in Fairfax County, according to police.

Authorities said 43-year-old Jerberth Adallir Palma was taken into custody last week. Officials said they were called by a young girl’s father after she told him she was sexually harassed by Palma while he was working on their home.

Police said Palma's three victims ranged in age from 4 to 11 years old and that Palma has worked in the DC region for at least seven years.

Palma was charged with three counts of sodomy of a child under the age of 13, one count of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15, and one count of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.

Detectives believe that there may be other victims and would like to hear from anyone whose children may have come into contact him.

“Even if you don’t reside in Fairfax County, take a good look at his picture, take a look at the story and if you recognize him or if you think your children have had contact with him well then please call us,” Don Gotthardt with the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. ­­­C.C. O’Malley at 703-246-7827.