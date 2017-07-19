Report: DC collected nearly $100 million from speed camera tickets in 2016

- D.C. collected nearly $100 million from speed camera tickets in 2016, nearly doubling the amounted collected and the amount issued from the year before.

A report released by AAA Mid-Atlantic, showed that the District issued 994,163 speed camera tickets in 2016 compared to the 520,104 issued the year before.

The $99,186,736 collected in fines in 2016 was up from $55,367,328 in 2015.

The report said that, in total, 2,166,834 million speed camera tickets were issued in the District and in its Maryland suburbs in 2016 marking a nearly 22 percent increase from the year before. Of that total, four out of nine of the speed camera tickets were issued in the metro area were issued in Washington, D.C.,

"Each rush hour area motorists are forced to run the gauntlet. It seems they don't have a ghost of a chance to avoid being monitored by speed camera systems on area roadways, except, of course, in Virginia, which is devoid of the devices by state law," said John B. Townsend II, AAA Mid-Atlantic's Manager of Public and Government Affairs.

Washington, D.C. has a total of 148 speed cameras on its streets.