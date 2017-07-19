Woman shot in possible road rage shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A woman has been shot in a possible road-rage driven shooting in Alexandria. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday along the 4600 block of Eisenhower Avenue.

Police say the woman and a man were in the vehicle. The woman sustained serious injuries after a gunshot wound to the upper body but was conscious at the scene. She is in stable condition at this time. The man was not injured.

Police have a description of the vehicle they are searching for but are not releasing it publicly at this time. A police helicopter is assisting in the search. 

Motorists can expect delays in the area as soem roads are closed near Eisenhower Avenue.

