Woman shot in possible road rage shooting in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A woman has been shot in a possible road-rage driven shooting in Alexandria. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday along the 4600 block of Eisenhower Avenue.
Police say the woman and a man were in the vehicle. The woman sustained serious injuries after a gunshot wound to the upper body but was conscious at the scene. She is in stable condition at this time. The man was not injured.
Police have a description of the vehicle they are searching for but are not releasing it publicly at this time. A police helicopter is assisting in the search.
Motorists can expect delays in the area as soem roads are closed near Eisenhower Avenue.
This is BREAKING NEWS situation. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest developments.
A view of the scene of poss road rage shooting with injury on Eisenhower Ave in Alexandria. More soon @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/oTVJn8MQLA— Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) July 19, 2017
Ramps to Eisenhower Ave off Beltway closed as @AlexandriaVAPD investigate poss road rage shooting. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/SV83aSFe0u— Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) July 19, 2017