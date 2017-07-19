Police: Man shot during possible attempted robbery at home in District Heights

- A man is in critical condition after a shooting during what police say may have been a residential robbery in Prince George’s County.

Officers say the call for the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a house on the 1900 block of Addison Road in District Heights.

It is unclear if the person shot was the homeowner or the person who allegedly tried to enter the residence.

Investigators say a gun was recovered on the scene and that they are looking for at least one person connected with the shooting. Multiple people were in the home at the time of the shooting, police said.