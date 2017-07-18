DC police make arrest in shooting of 1-year-old boy

- Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a 1-year-old boy who was wounded when gunfire erupted last week in the District.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham tweeted Tuesday that an arrest had been made. "As promised, we've arrested someone for shooting this 1-year-old," he said in the tweet. A press conference is expected later this morning.

The shooting happened on July 10th around 8:50 p.m. in an alley near the 1300 block of I Street in the Northeast.

Police say shots rang out as a group was gathered near in the area. The child was wounded in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Investigators do not believe the child was targeted in the shooting.