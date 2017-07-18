'White Devils' graffiti prompts questions about possible hate crime

- D.C. police are searching for the person responsible for scrawling graffiti on the side of a business in the Northwest.

Surveillance video taken last Friday, from an alley in the 4600 block of 41st Street, shows a person on a bike pulling up to the building and writing 'White Devils' along with other graffiti on the wall of Universal Flooring.

At this time police are investigating the incident as a destruction of property case. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.