Culpeper County police say driver shot, killed by officers 'presented a deadly threat'

- The driver of a vehicle in northern Virginia was shot and killed by police officers during a traffic stop after authorities say the suspect "presented a deadly threat" to the deputies.

The incident happened outside of Culpeper near the intersection of Sperryville Pike and Griffinsburg Road at about 11 p.m. on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office wrote, "The driver of the vehicle presented a deadly threat to the deputies and they responded by shooting and killing the driver."

"I'm so grateful that our deputies are safe," Sheriff Scott Jenkins said in the Facebook post. "I'm deeply saddened by what they were forced to do and pray for comfort for everyone affected by this incident."

Authorities say the deputies were on modified duty until the investigation is completed and that their names wouldn't be released at this time.