2 firefighters hurt, 8 people displaced after fire in Northwest DC

- Two firefighters were transported and eight people were displaced after early morning flames badly damaged two houses in Northwest D.C. Tuesday.

The 2-alarm fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Morgan Street.

Much of the interior of the two homes, as well as the back porches, were engulfed in flames. One of the injured firefighters was hurt by falling embers, officials say. The other firefighter suffered heat exhaustion. Both are expected to recover.

Officials say smoke detectors in the homes alerted residents, giving them time to escape the flames.

Some roads in the area will remain closed while emergency crews remain on the scene.