San Jose father drowns while saving six children, relatives say

Saul Garcia. Source: GoFundMe post

- A father identified on Monday as Saul Garcia, 35, of San Jose drowned over the weekend in Morgan Hill while saving six children -- his son and daughter and four other children, his friends and relatives said.

Garcia "showed no fear going into the water" by jumping into the water and saving all six lives before he drowned, according to a GoFundMe post established by Juan Valdiva. His wife and brother were too distraught to speak in detail, but described Garcia, a union electrician, as a strong and determined man, and a father who jumped into a swift-moving pond with his clothes and shoes on to save the kids.

Garcia's body was found Sunday evening in 15 feet of water. He drowned about 2 p.m. that day in a series of ponds near Coyote Creek behind the Parkway Lakes Morgan Hill RV Park on Ogier Avenue between Highway 101 and Old Monterey Road. There's a gate that prevents cars from entering the area. Neighbors said the family lives on a nearby ranch. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Sgt. Rich Glennon said the area is rocky and there was a swift current that day. The children were swimming and simply got into trouble. Garcia, along with some others, went in to save them. None of the children were harmed.

Glennon added that the father "gave up his life" and as "noble as an endeavor as that was, it's a complete tragedy."

Earlier this month, Roni Avila of San Francisco died in the Sacramento River Delta. His kayak flipped over and he carried his daughter, Sophie, 5, on his shoulders until a jet skiier swooped by to rescue her. But he was not saved and drowned during what was supposed to be a happy family vacation.