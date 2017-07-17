National craving for bacon pushes prices to record highs

- America's obsession with bacon are sending prices sky-high.



Prices for the part of a hog used to make bacon have risen as much as eighty percent this year, but there is no shortage.



We consume about three pounds of it per person buying more than $4 million dollars worth of bacon packages in 2015 alone.



Bacon has become a guilty pleasure, but remember The World Health Organization warns that processed meats like bacon may raise the risk of cancer.

