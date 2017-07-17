Bobcat killed after attacking 2 men, dog in Anthem

- Firefighters say a bobcat attacked two people and a dog in Anthem over the weekend.

Daisy Mountain Fire officials say the bobcat started following a man and his dog and that's when the feline attacked the German Shepherd.

A bystander who tried to help the man and dog was also bit.

Arizona Game and Fish officials arrived at the scene and attempted to capture the bobcat, but he continued to act aggressively, so they were forced to kill the animal. The bobcat will now be tested for rabies

Both men are expected to be OK.

The fire department says this is the first known attack in the area. According to officials with Arizona Game and Fish, the bobcat was rabid.