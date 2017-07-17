Police: Surveillance video shows suspects in double homicide near Suitland Popeyes restaurant

- Police have released surveillance video of three suspects wanted in connection with a double homicide from earlier this month near a restaurant in Suitland.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on July 9th near a Popeyes restaurant in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road.

Twenty-two-year-old Courtney Simms of Temple Hills and 23-year-old Anthony Douglas of Marlow Heights were killed in the shooting that happened in an alley near the restaurant.

In the surveillance video, police say three suspects can be seen getting out of a car and then walking out of the screen toward the victims. After the shooting, officers say one of the suspects can be seen running back to the car.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to police at 301-772-4925.