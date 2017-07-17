Rocker Joe Walsh's 'VetsAid' concert to help benefit veterans and their families

- Rock and Roll legend Joe Walsh will headline a star-studded concert in Virginia later this year to help support veterans and their families.

The September 20th show, to benefit VetsAid, will be held at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax. The concert will feature Walsh, the Zac Brown Band, Gary Clark Jr., Keith Urban and other names to be added later.

VetsAid is a non-profit recently founded by Walsh whose father died during military service and who lost numerous friends during the Vietnam War.

"War is hell for everyone involved," Walsh said in a press release. "I had to do something and seeing as though rock-and-roll seems to be what I do best it’s also the least I could do for those who have served and continue to serve our country."

Walsh intends to hold the benefit show every year. "We’re all in this together as Americans," he continued, "and seems to me lately that people are forgetting that."

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 18th at 10 a.m. for Joe Walsh Fan Club members only. Sales open to the public on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m.

ONLINE: http://www.vetsaid.org/