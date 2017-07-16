Local boy left paralyzed in tragic accident meets Zac Brown Band

By: Katie Byrne

Posted: Jul 16 2017 09:33PM EDT

Updated: Jul 17 2017 01:42PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - A local boy was in a tragic accident that left him paralyzed, and unable to make it to see his favorite musicians, Zac Brown Band, at their concert earlier this week. 

Members of the band gave Thomas Schoettle a special shout-out at the concert, according to event-goers. 

The next day, however, they showed up to Thomas's hospital room for an impromptu performance. 

Family members say Zac and the rest of the band flew to Bryn Mawr Rehab in a helicopter to surprise him and spend a few hours with their fan. 

The Schoettle family also started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover Thomas's hospital expenses. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories