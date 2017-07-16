Local boy left paralyzed in tragic accident meets Zac Brown Band

- A local boy was in a tragic accident that left him paralyzed, and unable to make it to see his favorite musicians, Zac Brown Band, at their concert earlier this week.

Members of the band gave Thomas Schoettle a special shout-out at the concert, according to event-goers.

The next day, however, they showed up to Thomas's hospital room for an impromptu performance.

Family members say Zac and the rest of the band flew to Bryn Mawr Rehab in a helicopter to surprise him and spend a few hours with their fan.

since tom couldn't see @zacbrownband last night, we brought them to him. pic.twitter.com/JwNsuRbXDw — mela (@_smela_) July 15, 2017

The Schoettle family also started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover Thomas's hospital expenses.