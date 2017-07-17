Man found dead along Riverdale roadway, sparking homicide investigation

- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive along a road in Prince George's County on Sunday.

The man was found shortly after 4 a.m. in the 6200 block of 60th Avenue in Riverdale, according to authorities.

Investigators said the man, who was in his 30s, suffered trauma to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have no suspects or motives and were asking anyone with information to call authorities at (866) 411-8477.