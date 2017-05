An ambulance has been stolen from the Prince George’s Hospital Center.

Police say the emergency vehicle was reported stolen around 6 a.m. They are searching for the vehicle at this time and say it was last seen heading into Charles County.

The ambulance was spotted in the Accokeek area near Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road.

Officials say no emergency crews were on board when the vehicle was stolen.

