Fire destroys house near University of Maryland; 2 firefighters injured

- Two firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in University Park early Friday morning. The fire happened around 2 a.m. at a home in the 6700 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Two University of Maryland students who lived at the house were inside at the time of the fire but were able to escape without injury. Five residents in all have been displaced due to the damage.

The firefighters were injured after a part of the roof collapsed. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Officials say the house was equipped with smoke detectors.

A cause for the fire is still under investigation.