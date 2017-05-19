Police: 18-year-old driver shot by officers after pursuit in Manassas

- An 18-year-old was shot by police after they say he led them on a chase into a Manassas park.

Manassas City Police say they received a call for gunshots around 12:40 a.m. Friday.

When officers attempted to pull over a vehicle they believed to be involved in the incident, the driver led them on a pursuit that ended at George Hellwig Memorial Park on Bristow Road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was shot by police. The man was flown to a nearby hospital where he remains with serious injuries. A juvenile passenger was in the vehicle but was not injured.

No officers were injured in the shooting. No other details regarding the shooting have been released.