Police: 18-year-old driver shot by officers after pursuit in Manassas

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 19 2017 05:47AM EDT

Updated:May 19 2017 06:39AM EDT

MANASSAS, Va. - An 18-year-old was shot by police after they say he led them on a chase into a Manassas park.

Manassas City Police say they received a call for gunshots around 12:40 a.m. Friday.

When officers attempted to pull over a vehicle they believed to be involved in the incident, the driver led them on a pursuit that ended at George Hellwig Memorial Park on Bristow Road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was shot by police. The man was flown to a nearby hospital where he remains with serious injuries. A juvenile passenger was in the vehicle but was not injured.

No officers were injured in the shooting. No other details regarding the shooting have been released.

