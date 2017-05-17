Rod Wheeler backtracks statements about Seth Rich investigation [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Rod Wheeler News Rod Wheeler backtracks statements about Seth Rich investigation We want to make an important clarification on claims that were made by Rod Wheeler, the private investigator hired by Seth Rich's family, and who is being paid for a third party.

We want to update you on a story you first saw on FOX 5 DC. We want to make an important clarification on claims that were made by Rod Wheeler, the private investigator hired by Seth Rich's family, whose services are being paid for by a third party.

What he told FOX 5 DC on camera Monday regarding Seth Rich's murder investigation is in clear contrast to what he has said over the last 48 hours. Rod Wheeler has since backtracked.

In an interview Monday, Wheeler told FOX 5 DC he had sources at the FBI confirming there was evidence of communication between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks. This is the verbatim of that exchange:

FOX 5 DC: “You have sources at the FBI saying that there is information...”



WHEELER: "For sure..."



FOX 5 DC: “...that could link Seth Rich to WikiLeaks?"



WHEELER: "Absolutely. Yeah. That's confirmed."

In the past 48 hours, Rod Wheeler has told other media outlets he did not get his information from FBI sources, contradicting what he told us on Monday.

Since Rod Wheeler backtracked Tuesday, FOX 5 DC attempted incessantly to communicate with him, but he didn't return calls or emails.

On Wednesday, just before our newscast, Wheeler responded to our requests via a telephone conversation, where he now backtracks his position and Wheeler characterizes his on-the-record and on-camera statements as "miscommunication."

When asked if Wheeler is still working for Seth Rich's family, Wheeler told FOX 5 DC the contract still stands-- ties have not been severed.

We reached out once again to the Rich family, and through a spokesperson the Rich family tells FOX 5 DC, "The family has relayed their deep disappointment with Rod Wheeler's conduct over the last 48 hours, and is exploring legal avenues to the family."