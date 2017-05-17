Duck ramps added to Capitol Reflecting Pool

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 17 2017 06:36PM EDT

Updated:May 17 2017 08:23PM EDT

WASHINGTON - You may have seen them enjoying the waters of the Capitol Reflecting Pool on a warm day, but these little ducklings have a new way to navigate.

The Capitol Reflecting Pool is a popular spot for ducks (and humans), but when you're a duck, getting in and out of it safely is no small feat. So, the Architect of the Capitol collaborated with City Wildlife and added two new ramps to help the ducks get safely in and out of the pool.

The ramp itself is pretty cute, but video taken by the Architect of the Capitol showing the four ducklings using it, is even cuter!

Four families of Mallard ducks currently reside in the Capitol Reflecting Pool. 

More info: Architect of the Capitol

 

 

 

 

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories